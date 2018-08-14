Bharani team risks photoshoot in God’s own country

By Express News Service

Debutant drector Chananiraju along with lead actors, Madhava and Swathi Konde, landed in Kerala for a photoshoot of their film recently. Reason? In the film, elephants play a major role, and portions of the film, will be shot with the animal, reveals the first-time director. “It took us four months to get permission from the Animal Board to do a photoshoot with the elephant.

The moment we got the certificate, we headed to Kerala on Sunday. We shot in Krishnapuram, and thankfully there was no flooding in that part,” he says. The muhurath of Bharani, which has the tagline ‘Parthavamanna Maga’, will be sometime in the first week of September. “We are particular that someone from Rajkumar’s family does the clap for our film. We have spoken to Shivarajkumar and want fix the muhurath date according to his convenience,” he says.

The film produced by Yogesh is being backed by Sajid Qureshi, the producer of Nagarahavu. The filmmakers shared the latest pictures of the lead pair with City Express, which shows that Bharani has a typical village backdrop. The film’s is music by Vivek Chakravarthy and cinematography by

KR Shivakumar.

