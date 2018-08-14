Home Entertainment Kannada

Bharani team risks photoshoot in God’s own country

Director Chananiraju Neermanvi, along with lead actors Madhava and Swathi Konde, have just completed the photoshoot for the film in flood-struck Kerala

Published: 14th August 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Bharani

By Express News Service

Debutant drector Chananiraju along with  lead actors, Madhava and Swathi Konde, landed in Kerala for a photoshoot of their film recently. Reason? In the film, elephants play a major role, and portions of the film, will be shot with the animal, reveals the first-time director. “It took us four months to get permission from the Animal Board to do a photoshoot with the elephant.

The moment we got the certificate, we headed to Kerala on Sunday. We shot in Krishnapuram, and thankfully there was no flooding in that part,” he says. The muhurath of Bharani, which has the tagline ‘Parthavamanna Maga’,  will be sometime in the first week of September. “We are particular that someone from Rajkumar’s family does the clap for our film. We have spoken to Shivarajkumar and want fix the muhurath date according to his convenience,” he says.

The film produced by Yogesh is being backed by Sajid Qureshi, the producer of Nagarahavu. The filmmakers shared the latest pictures of the lead pair with City Express, which shows that Bharani has a typical village backdrop. The film’s is music by Vivek Chakravarthy and cinematography by 
KR Shivakumar.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharani Madhava Swathi Konde

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener