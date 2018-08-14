Home Entertainment Kannada

Fan moment for Dhanveer Gowda 

It is a big moment for Dhanveer Gowda, whose second song will be released by his favourite actor, Darshan, today.

Published: 14th August 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

Dhanveer Gowda

By Express News Service

It is a big moment for Dhanveer Gowda, whose second song will be released by his favourite actor, Darshan, today. “As a child, I used to visit Darshan’s house and wish him on his birthday every year. Today, I am so overwhelmed to have a song of mine being released by him,” says Dhanveer. 

Bazaar’s music is quite different from director Suni’s previous films. The video song to be released today is on track.  The beach song will feature the debutant and Aditi Prabhudeva to the music composed by Ravi Basrur. The film’s  cinematography is by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.

