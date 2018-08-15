Home Entertainment Kannada

Cast of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger satisfies ‘C- Factor’

Director Suri has found Srinivas in Dhananjay and Devika in Niveditha; he has brought two relatively new actors - Sapthami and Amrutha  - to essay the role of Girija and Nandini.

Amrutha

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Suri, who is getting set with his next, Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, has just finalised his cast. While he has found Srinivas aka Seena in Dhananjay and Devika in Niveditha, the director, we’re told, has zeroed-in on the other two female characters. Sapthami and Amrutha have been brought on board to essay the roles of Girija and Nandini respectively.

Suri was particular that the cast satisfy the ‘C-Factor’ criteria. “I believe that one should have clarity when it comes to picking up the right cast. I look for those with common sense as it helps to clearly take the film forward. The cast was finalised keeping in mind all of these,” Suri tells us.

KP Srikanth, producer of  Tagaru has now come on board to produce the film. The film’s music is by Charan Raj and cinematography by Shekar. Post the muhurath on September 12, the film will roll from September 19.

Suri popcorn monkey tiger

TAGS

