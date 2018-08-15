Life Jothe... has captured the real me: Hariprriya

Home Entertainment Kannada

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

It is not often that you get to play yourself in a film, which is why, Hariprriya grabbed the role she was offered in Life Jothe Ondu Selfie. Directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa, the script written by his wife, Manasa, revolves around friendship. Hariprriya shares screen space with Prem and Prajwal Devaraj. “Not every role will mirror us as we are in real life, but to some extent, I got to be myself in the film,” she says.

Hariprriya considers this film the best example which falls in the category of having ‘fun while shooting’. “Although people think I’m an introvert, only my very close circle know how fun-loving I am. So, I was in my comfort zone in this film.

“My character, Reshmi aka Rash, is an innocent, sensitive and mature girl. She’s also a chatter-box. Only during the dubbing did I realise that I speak so much in the film. My role also required me to play my age, something that not many directors have been able to offer me,” says Hariprriya, throwing light on her character.   

Personally, Hariprriya loves travelling and Life Jothe Ondu Selfie gave her an opportunity to discover new places, including Goa, Udupi and Mullayanagiri. “It’s the first time that I did river rafting at Rishikesh, which helped me overcome my fear of water,” says Hariprriya, who also reveals to us that for the film she was on a complete liquid diet.

“We capture memories through our life journey. These stay with us forever.  Life Jothe .. is a film that is a mixture of such memories and emotions. People of all ages can relate to the movie,” she signs off.

Comments

