Mahesh’s next flick is inspired by girl next door

Debutant director traces the life of a young boy and girl in his village Maragowdanahalli in Mandya. Roles are essayed by Rachita Ram and Sathish Ninasam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Debutant filmmaker, Mahesh Kumar is all set for the release of his independent feature film Ayogya this Friday. In addition to directing the film, Mahesh has also written the story and screenplay. His inspiration was close home. Having been born and brought up in Maragowdanahalli, Mandya, a story of his neighbour Nandini and his friend, Shivegowda, had always stayed with him.      

The two characters—Shivegowda and Nandini—have been brought alive on screen by Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram. “This film also explores the panchayat politics, something that hasn’t been explored so far,” he says.

Apparently, Mahesh is yet to reveal this to his friends, and wants to keep it a surprise until the film releases this week. “Nandini was my neighbour in my hometown. She’s an educated girl, who supplies milk in the area and is into farming. She is known as a tomboy in the village since she cycles to college every day. She is the only girl in our area who rides a splendor bike. All this caught my attention, and I decided to sketch out my character based on her,” she says.  

Siddhegowda (played by Sathish) also lives in the same area, and often dresses to please Nandini. His aim has been to become a gram panchayat member, a post he attaches much value to. “Keeping the two real-life characters in mind, I have tried to portray a realistic picture on screen,” he says.  

Along with audience reaction, Mahesh is keen to see the reaction of his neighbours to the film.  “I am planning to watch the film with them on Monday. I hope the love track will convince Nandini to reciprocate Siddhegowda’s love,” he says.

The film made under Crystal Park Cinemas and produced by TR Chandrashekar, will be released worldwide across 266 theatres.  Ravi Shankar plays the villain with Sadhu Kokika, Kuri Pratap, Shivaraj KR Pete, Giri with senior actors Sundar Raj and Aruna Balraj part of the cast. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Preeth.

