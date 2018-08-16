Home Entertainment Kannada

Mrudula, the new bond girl in Raju James Bond

Raju James Bond’s muhurath and teaser launch will be on August 17

Published: 16th August 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Raju James Bond finds his heroine in Mrudula. The film directed by Deepak Madhuvanahalli starring Gurunandan had the makers who were looking for a new face. She could fit into the role of a North Karnataka girl, and was finalised after the auditions. Based on the true story of a bank robbery in Punjab, the story will be changed to suit the Kannada audience.

Made under the banner Karma Bro's Production, the film's muhurath is fixed for August 17 with deputy CM G Parameshwara switching the camera on and Rebel star Ambareesh doing the clap. The event will follow with a teaser launch by GT Devgowda. The team plans to roll with the project from September first week.

Produced by NRI Kiran Bharthur from Canada and Manjunath Vishwakrma based out of London, Raju James Bond has screenplay and dialogues written by Jagaidsh Nadanalli with cinematography by Manohar Joshi. The film's music is by Anoop Seelin and has Akshay P Rao as its editor.

TAGS
Mrudula Raju James Bond

