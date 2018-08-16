Rakshit Shetty teams up with debutant director once again

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

At a time when well-known actors are keen to associate with established directors, here is Rakshit Shetty, who is open to working with new directors on the block. For one of his upcoming projects, the actor-director-producer is yet again associating with debutant director. The film, which will be based on the cult character Richie from Ulidavaru Kandanthe, will see Rahul PK helming the project.

Rahul PK

This will be the next film for the Kirik Party hero, after Avane Srimannarayana and 777 Charlie. Confirming his association with Rahul, Rakshit says, “Rahul had worked with me as an associate director in Ulidavaru Kandanthe. After that, he worked in Ricky and Kirik Party and has been part of our team.

Rishab Shetty and he were the only two who associated with me in UK, and know the character in and out. Having known Rahul’s capabilities, I thought he was the best person to handle the project. He is currently working on the script. All I can say is that the film is based on Richie’s character in UK, and we yet finalise on an apt title,” says the actor.

Interestingly, Rakshit has mostly teamed up with debutant directors, except for one-odd film, Vaastu Prakaara with Yogaraj Bhat. “There’s a freshness that newcomers bring. Since it’s their first project, they tend to give their hundred percent. And it’s fun,” he says.