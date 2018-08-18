Real life friends turn reel life co-stars

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In his second film Geleya, Prajwal Devaraj took a bold step and signed a multi-starrer. This, he says, was an attempt to break the typecast of new actors signing solo films. His last multi-starrer was

Tharun Sudhir’s Chowka and he follows it with Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s directorial, Life Jothe Ondu Selfie. The latter has him sharing screenspace with Prem and Hariprriya. “Even though my first film, Sixer, was a hit, I took a risk and signed on a multi-starrer as my second Geleya.

At that time, I wanted to make a statement with my unusual choice. Luckily for me, it worked and fans still remember me for my role in Gelaya. The only reason I picked up Life Jothe Ondhu Selfie was because it didn’t seem like a run-of-the-mill film,” says Prajwal, adding that talks on working on another film together with Prem after Chowka was always on the cards. “When we were contemplating the subject, Dinakar offered us this film and it we thought it was a tempting script.”

Friendship, family sentiments and action, is what Life Jothe... is about and Prajwal feels the realistic film will strike a chord with viewers. “As actors, Life Jothe... didn’t require us to be melodramatic. We just had to play ourselves. Everyone who watches the film can relate to it. In fact, when I watched the censor copy along with a few others, I observed their reactions and found that they were able to connect with the storyline,” he says,

In Life Jothe..., Prajwal plays a spoilt brat being the son of a magnate. “Money doesn’t alleviate life’s problems and suffering,” he says.

His co-stars, Prem and Hariprriya, Prajwal says shared a rapport, which helped him ease into his character. “There is something called satisfaction for actors, and a film that gives me immense satisfaction is Life Jothe... Times I’ve felt this way was when I did Murali meets Meera, Bhadra, Meravanige and Chowka ,” he says.

Though Prajwal and Dinakar have known each other for many years, this is the first time they are associating for a film. “Dinakar,

Darshan (Dinakar’s brother) and I are like brothers. Dinakar always felt that I was a younger version of Darshan. Everytime we met, there was a discussion on working together.

Finally, it came through with Life Jothe Ondu Selfie. Dinakar has a keen eye for detail and is particular about every frame. He never compromises on the backdrop or sets,” he says.

Prem wanted to be a playback singer, but other responsibilities made him choose acting

For actor Prem, a film’s subject and story is all. So, when he took up Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, where he shares screen space with Prajwal Devraj and Hariprriya, it mattered little the film was a multi-starrer. “In today’s scenario, the subject takes priority. I look at a film’s content and character before signing it on. Chowka was the best example and now, I am confident it follows with Life Jothe...,” says Prem, adding that sharing screen space is of little consequence to him.

So, what’s has Prem explored with Life Jothe..? “There’s a connect between the self and life’s situations. In fact, the character connects very well with my own life. There comes a time in everybody’s life when they have to choose between wanting to follow their passion or sticking with what is best for family, which character I play in the film.

Personally, I wanted to be a playback singer, but other responsibilities made me choose acting,” says Prem, who is associating with director Dinakar for the second time after Jothe Jotheyalli. “I have known him since my early days in the industry. Having worked with him previously, I knew what he expects from me. Even though it’s 12 years since Jothe Jotheyalli released, his love for filmmaking still remains the same,” he says.

Like Prajwal, he too felt that sharing a ‘great off-screen bond’ helped in being comfortable in their reel life roles.