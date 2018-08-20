Home Entertainment Kannada

Uppi for Home Minister

Actor says that makers waited for him for four years to be part of project; title has double meaning

Published: 20th August 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

Upendra (File photo)

By Express News Service

Four years ago, Uppi was approached for Home Minister. After much dilly-dallying, the popular actor gave a go-ahead for the film, directed by Sujay K Srihari. And on Saturday, he recently had a media interaction for the film, which is currently in the post-production phase.  

“If I have to describe my upcoming film in one sentence then it’s one with a double meaning. The title itself has the double side to it. People have been assuming it is a political film, but I’m going to let them keep guessing. But Home Minister can be a term that’s used in politics as well as to describe someone at home,” explains the actor about the family entertainer.

“Four years ago, when I was occupied with other films, the producer came up with this subject. The moment I heard the plot, I got interested. At the same time, I was apprehensive and wondered if I could pull-off such a subject and character. 

I discussed this with the producers and requested them to look for somebody else, but they were confident that I can pull off the role. For my personal commitments, I wasn’t keen to take up the project,” he says, adding, “Both director, Srihari and producer, Poorna Naidu waited for me for almost two years. Their patience has paid off and I am saying this with confidence only after watching the first copy.”

Upendra, who plays a techie in Home Minister, says that in the film he was surrounded by ‘beautiful girls’
“Poorna kept adding beautiful heroines to his film. But having said that, every character in the film is relevant,” says Upendra. With Vedhika in the female lead, Home Minister has music director Mohamaad Ghibran making his Kannada debut.

Uppi’s political twist

“Just because the film’s title is Home Minister, and I am trying my hand at politics, it doesn’t mean that the film has anything to do with my political career. I’m a peoples’ person. It is not Rajyakeeya, it is Prajakeeya. I intend to work with with people,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony