Uppi for Home Minister

By Express News Service

Four years ago, Uppi was approached for Home Minister. After much dilly-dallying, the popular actor gave a go-ahead for the film, directed by Sujay K Srihari. And on Saturday, he recently had a media interaction for the film, which is currently in the post-production phase.

“If I have to describe my upcoming film in one sentence then it’s one with a double meaning. The title itself has the double side to it. People have been assuming it is a political film, but I’m going to let them keep guessing. But Home Minister can be a term that’s used in politics as well as to describe someone at home,” explains the actor about the family entertainer.

“Four years ago, when I was occupied with other films, the producer came up with this subject. The moment I heard the plot, I got interested. At the same time, I was apprehensive and wondered if I could pull-off such a subject and character.

I discussed this with the producers and requested them to look for somebody else, but they were confident that I can pull off the role. For my personal commitments, I wasn’t keen to take up the project,” he says, adding, “Both director, Srihari and producer, Poorna Naidu waited for me for almost two years. Their patience has paid off and I am saying this with confidence only after watching the first copy.”

Upendra, who plays a techie in Home Minister, says that in the film he was surrounded by ‘beautiful girls’

“Poorna kept adding beautiful heroines to his film. But having said that, every character in the film is relevant,” says Upendra. With Vedhika in the female lead, Home Minister has music director Mohamaad Ghibran making his Kannada debut.

Uppi’s political twist



“Just because the film’s title is Home Minister, and I am trying my hand at politics, it doesn’t mean that the film has anything to do with my political career. I’m a peoples’ person. It is not Rajyakeeya, it is Prajakeeya. I intend to work with with people,” he says.