Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I have much more potential than just looking beautiful’ 

Ahead of the release of Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, Sudharani, in a tell-all interview, opens up about the discrimination she has faced owing to her light skin tone   
 

Published: 21st August 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

By lA Sharadhaa
Express News Service

A heroine who has got in playing character roles was happy, surprised and excited to be part of Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s Life Jothe Ondu Selfie; says it is very rare to come across such subjects at a time when not too much stuff is written exclusively for women Sudharani has managed to hog the limelight for years now. While fraternity and fans wonder how she has maintained her position in the industry,  the actor who is prepping for the release of her upcoming film, Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, tells us about the struggles she’s has to face including being discriminated for her skin colour.

“Some filmmakers felt that since I’m on the fairer side, I don’t look convincing in certain roles. They feel I fit into city-bred kind of stories. At one point, I was taken aback when caste was a deciding factor,” she says. 

But on her part, Sudharani has always gone with her gut feel even though it has let her down a few times. “I go with my gut instinct. But there are times, I have gone wrong. Maybe I trusted the makers too much or it was just blind faith or a raw deal.  This used to be the case when I made a transition from being a heroine to playing character roles. But it was a move I had to make because I wanted to prove myself as an actor and not just as a leading lady,” says Sudharani.

At present, she feels, the industry scenario is such that character artistes are not given as much prominence as the hero and heroine. “But, the story of Life...is one where each and every person, irrespective of age or gender can identify with. My role specifically is one that tells people to never give up. Overall it is a feel-good movie with a good message,” she says.   

Of late, Sudharani says that she finds filmmakers don’t have character roles exclusively written for women. “I don’t like to be considered as someone who just ups the glam quotient of a film. In fact, it irks me when industry insiders label me as just beautiful. I am often asked ‘how I manage to still look beautiful’. It’s hurts me. As an artiste, I just want to say that it’s just about how good one looks. I don’t want to be known as an actor who has beauty without brains.  I have much more potential than just looking beautiful,” she explains. 

Ahead of the release of Dinakara Thoogudeepa’s directorial, in which she features in a key role, Sudharani recalls an interaction with a famous actor, who mentioned to her that it’s not enough play lead roles if you’re not able to bring them alive. “Neither do I want to be identified with one type of character. Hopefully, in Life... I’ll be able to prove myself in a different kind of role,” she says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony