Ravi Chandra starts rolling, film targets January release   

Ravichandran and Upendra’s film, directed by Om Prakash Rao, likely  to release early next year 
 

By Express News Service

Om Prakash Rao’s upcoming directorial manages to bring two stalwarts--- Ravichandran and Upendra --on a single platform. Titled Ravi Chandra, the film’s muhurath was held on Monday, after  which they began shooting. They are working on the double as they are working at releasing the film in 
January 2019.  

The duo who is associating for the first time, will play brothers in Ravi Chandra, along with Shanvi Srivastava and Nimita Ratnakar, who  play the female leads. Interestingly, Pradeep Rawat, who is getting back to Sandalwood after a long break, will be seen playing an antagonist.

The film is said to be inspired by Telugu flick, Balupu, which has been adapted to Kannada nativity.
Meanwhile, the makers plan to release the first teaser of the film on Upendra’s birthday - September 18 and another one of Ravichandran on November 1. Made under RS Productions, the team is hunting for a third heroine for a cameo. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Ravi, who previously worked in Om Prakash Rao’s Chandralekha. Ravi Chandra has dialogues written by Chandramouli  with Srikanth at the edit desk.

