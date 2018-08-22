Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I didn’t want to present the same monotonous subject’

Director of Ondalla Eradalla, Satya Prakash, is not expecting cash registers to ring at the box office considering that he is attempting a non-commercial film

Published: 22nd August 2018

By Express News Service

Director D Satya Prakash, who shot to fame with his directorial debut Rama Rama Re, is hoping to create the same buzz with his second, Ondalla Eradalla. The director tells us that the film will be an extended version of Punya Koti,  a popular Kannada folktale of a cow’s love for her calf. However, there’s a twist in the tale with the director having given a ‘human touch’ to the film.  

While he admits that he has taken a risk, Satya says that he wanted to break from an ‘intense’ film like Rama Rama Re, which is one of the reasons he came up with this light-hearted film. “I didn’t want to present the same monotonous subjects to the audience. My second film explores the innocence which gave rise to Ondalla Eradalla. There is no trace of my first in this film. Only who haven’t watched my first film, might feel that Ondalla Eradalla comes from a new director. Our film attempts to highlight the child-like quality in each of  us which we lose somewhere in adulthood. It’s a universal subject. The whole story revolves around character Sameera, played by Rohith Pandavapura the protagonist of the film,” he says.  

Satya prakash was glad that Umapathy Srinivas came on board as the film’s producer, and even offered to associate with the director on a profit sharing basis. “It’s a big deal that a commercial producer has taken interest in a film like this. Otherwise, it’s hard for a director to market a film like this,” he says.  

In a film that comprises newcomers, it’s hard to decide how much to invest in advance. “I know that as a director I do not have the kind of fan following, where I can expect a packed first day. There are no big artistes, and it is not being a mass film, all of which makes it difficult to get the attention of the audience,” he says. However, he is using the same strategy he used to promote his first film. Even so, the director isn’t expecting the cash registers to ring at the box office in the first three days of its release.  “I only hope that different kind of audiences come and watch the film through word of mouth,” he says.

Ondalla Eradalla features a host of actors - Sai Krishna Kudla, MK Mutt, Anand Neenasam, Prabhudeva Hosadurga, Nagabhushan among others. The film’s music by Vasuki Vaibhav and Nobin Pual has cinematography by Lavith.

