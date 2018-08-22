Slow and steady is Rishi’s gameplan

By Express News Service

It seems like Rishi is playing a slow and steady game when it comes to choosing films. The actor, who debuted with Operation Alamelamma in July 2017, hasn’t seen a release since then. The actor says, he is aware of this fact. Having completed shoot for Hemanth M Rao’s directorial,

Kavaludaari, Rishi is now shooting for his yet-to-be-titled film, directed and produced by Jacob Varghese. “It’s seems slow, but I feel its going steady,” says the actor, who is curiously waiting for the teaser from

Kavaludaari to be out. “I need the audience to get glimpse of the film, and my character,” he says.

Meanwhile, Rishi will be joining the final schedule of his other project with Jacob Varghese, which will resume in September 1st week. This is a project that is jointly produced by Jacob Varghese and filmmaker Dhanush under the latter’s home banner Wunderbar Films. This yet to-be-titled project has Reba Monica John making her debut.

Rishi on his end, says he has hands full of projects and that he is associated with a couple of producers. “I am hoping Kavaludaari might see a Dasara release. Meanwhile, another project is lined up in the next few days. I will come out with an official announcement soon,” he signs off.