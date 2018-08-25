Home Entertainment Kannada

Mayuri Kyatari signs first women-centric film

Whilst participating in the muhurath of her upcoming project Harikrishna Narayani, she also mentions to us of signing another project.

Published: 25th August 2018 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Mayuri Kyatari

Mayuri Kyatari (Photo | Facebook)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Mayuri Kyatari has been getting poured with offers and is now unstoppable. Whilst participating in the muhurath of her upcoming project Harikrishna Narayani, she also mentions to us of signing another project. Accordingly, Aandyanta will be one of the upcoming films taken up by the actress, and she is thrilled about the fact that this will be a women-centric film, directed by Puneet Sharman.

"No exaggeration, but this will be one of the best teams I am getting to associate with," says Mayuri. Puneeth has assisted top Tollywood directors like SS Rajamouli, Puri Jagannath and Ram Gopal Varma, who is now foraying into direction with an independent feature film.

This film is produced by Ramesh P Babu and shooting will begin from Monday. Mayuri says that the script is amazing and if all goes well, Aandyanta will be a life-changing role in her career. The film has technicians from Hyderabad and Sandy will be composing the music. "There is a whole new excitement as I start this project," says Mayuri, who is now juggling between four projects Mounam, Rustum, Harikrishna Narayani and Aandyanta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mayuri Kyatari Harikrishna Narayani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5