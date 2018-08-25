Mayuri signs first women-centric film

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Mayuri Kyatari has been getting poured with offers and is now unstoppable. Whilst participating in the muhurath of her upcoming project Harikrishna Narayani, she also mentions to us of signing another project. Accordingly, Aandyanta will be one of the upcoming films taken up by the actress, and she is thrilled about the fact that this will be a women centric film, directed by Puneet Sharman.

"No exaggeration, but this will be one of the best teams I am getting to associate with," says Mayuri. Puneeth has assisted top Tollywood directors like SS Rajamouli, Puri Jagannath and Ram Gopal Varma, who is now foraying into direction with an independant feature film.

This film is produced by Ramesh P Babu and shooting will begin from Monday. Mayuri says that the script is amazing and if all goes well, Aandyanta will be a life changing role in her career. The film has technicians from Hyderabad and Sandy will be composing the music. "There is a whole new excitement as I start this projects says Mayuri, who is now juggling between four projects Mounam, Rustum, Harikrishna

Narayani and Aandyanta.