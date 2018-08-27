Home Entertainment Kannada

Adityaa Shashikumar and Apoorva go back to teen years with 'Modave'

'The first sign of stepping into teenage is a breakout of pimples. My story revolves around the turbulence of teenage with a soft love story that will have a mass village backdrop,' says director.

Published: 27th August 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Adityaa Shashikumar and Apoorva

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

In his directorial debut, Siddharth Maradeppaa has picked an unusual title. Modave, which means pimple, the director says is apt for his teen-based drama. Actor Shashikumar’s son, Adityaa Shashikumar, will be making his debut and Apoorrva is paired opposite the newcomer.

“The first sign of stepping into teenage is a breakout of pimples. My story revolves around the turbulence of teenage with a soft love story that will have a mass village backdrop,” says Siddharth, who emphasises that the meaning of the film is not be misinterpreted. “It’s just to represent the age,” he says.

Modave’s music is by Sridhar V Sambram, the lyrics of which will be written by Yogaraj Bhat, Jayant Kaikini and V Nagendra Prasad;  producer Shivanand Shagoti and R Krishnamurthy, under Brownbull Studios, the cinematography is being spearheaded by Uday Ballal. Ravi Varma will perform the stunts for the film and the edit desk will be headed by Deepu S Kumar.

Muhurath on September 2; Darshan to be a chief guest

A grand muhurath will take place on September 2, which will be attended by Challenging Star, Darshan. As chief guest, he will give the first clap for the film. While a two-day schedule will take place immediately after the muhurath date, a longer schedule will take place in October at Hampi, Badami, Hiholle, Patadkalu, Bidar, Raichur and Gulbarga.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adityaa Shashikumar Apoorva Modave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6