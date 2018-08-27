Home Entertainment Kannada

Victory 2 sees Ravi Shankar and Sharan in women’s avatar

Transforming into a woman for the role is the toughest task and I didn’t want to do it just namesake, says Sharan mentioning his to-do list he checked to get into shoes of a woman.

Published: 27th August 2018

Film is directed by Hari Santhosh and produced by Tarun Shivappa; teaser to be out today

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sharan, who is still basking in the success of Raambo 2, gears for Victory sequel. While the teaser sets to release today, the film directed by Hari Santhosh has a lot of surprise in store, which the team plans to reveal one by one before its release. Hence, the teaser will reveal a glimpse of not only Sharan, but also Ravi Shankar dressed up as women. City Express gets hold of a picture of both the actors and they certainly seem have nailed the look to the T.

“While Sharan had experienced this transformation in Jai Lalitha, this will be Ravi Shankar’s first attempt,” says Hari Santhosh, who has the two actors in an extended role in this avatar. The director admires the actors’ efforts in donning this look.

Transforming into a woman for the role is the toughest task and I didn’t want to do it just namesake, says Sharan mentioning his to-do list he checked to get into shoes of a woman. “I went on a diet for five months, was off rice and dairy products and mostly lived on millets through which I managed to lose five kg. I also went through treading and waxing. I had to also learn a woman’s body language,” he shares.

Director Hari says that this is one of the many highlights of the film. “I used to see Sharan going through at least three hours of makeup session for a particular sequence. Ravi Shankar also made sure to complete the particular portion, where he plays a woman, in one schedule. Both did not take it as a regular affair and that can be seen on screen,” he says.

Victory 2 is a sequel of Sharan’s first film Victory, has Asmita Sood and Apoorva as the female leads. Produced by Tarun Shivappa, the film’s music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Guru Prashanth Rai.

