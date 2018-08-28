Home Entertainment Kannada

Shreyas Manju continues to shoot for 'Paddehuli' despite injury

The newcomer was participating in a fight sequence using 25 tubelights and hurt himself, said the director.

A scene from the movie Paddehuli

By Express News Service

Debutant actor Shreyas Manju has claimed to be irrevocably in love with acting. Sandalwood director, Guru Deshpande provides a clear evidence to the statement. “The newcomer was participating in a fight sequence using 25 tubelights and hurt himself. Nonetheless, he still continued to participate in the shoot. Now that’s determination.” The actor was hurt while performing a stunt in Paddehuli. “Shreyas has been working hard from the beginning. He loves everything about cinema,” says the director. 

Paddehuli has completed nearly eighty per cent of the shoot and is now in the last leg of the schedule. With Nishvika Naidu playing the female lead, Paddehulli also features Ravichandran as a teacher in the film, along with Sudharani, Aishwarya Prasad, Amit, Dharma and Vinayak Joshi in the cast. The film’s music has been scored by Ajanessh B Loknath with cinematography by KS Chandrashekar.

