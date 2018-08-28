Home Entertainment Kannada

Technical glitch in 'Ondalla Eradalla' results in losses   

Makers lost out on shows in 20 centres across Karnataka on release day because digital service provider Scrabble could not feed the film in time for the show.

Published: 28th August 2018 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie Ondalla Eradalla

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

Even though Ondalla Eradalla has become a talk of the town for its content, director Satya Prakash isn’t content. Reason? The makers faced a major hiccup on the first-day first show, owing to a technical error by digital service provider Scrabble. The film lost out on a large number of film-goers as shows were canceled in around 20 centres across Karnataka on August 24. 

The makers, who had initially planned to visit theatres across the city to promote the film, changed plans all of a sudden owing to the developments. Instead, they themselves attempted to resolve the issue in the hope that the film would at least release the next day. “The technical problem has hit the film very badly, in terms of business.  I lost out on a number of viewers. We finally managed to screen the film on Saturday. Those who had seen my debut film Rama Rama Re, eagerly came to catch the first-day first show. All of them returned disappointed,” says Satya Prakash.

Now that the film was released in 70 theatres, the makers are finally heaving a sigh of relief. “We’re getting good feedback now, but we still have to figure out how to reach the audience we lost. We’re thinking this will be only through word of mouth,” he says.

Ondalla Eradalla

