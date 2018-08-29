Darshan to start shooting for Odeya from September 10

By Express News Service

Darshan is strictly on work mode and has been working around the clock. As fans of the Challenging star await his 50th film, Muniratna Kurukshetra, the actor has multiple upcoming shoots lined up. Yajamana being his 51st, he will follow with his 52nd Odeya and Tharun Sudhir’s film being the 53rd.

Darshan

Darshan, who is participating in the song sequence for Yajamana from Tuesday, will then be left with 2 songs that will be shot abroad later, in the month of October.

In the meanwhile, the actor will kick-start his shoot for Odeya from September 10. The film will be directed by MD Sridhar, under Sandesh Productions. Barring the heroine, the makers have finalised the rest of the cast for the film, Odeya.

With Darshan in the lead, the film will have Yashas, S Narayan son’s Pankaj, Niranjan and Samarth, who play brothers in the film. With Ravi Shankar on board, Devaraj, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and Avinash are among the other actors in the cast. Odeya has music by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Krishna Kumar.