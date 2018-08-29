Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan to start shooting for Odeya from September 10

The film will be directed by MD Sridhar, under Sandesh Productions. Barring the heroine, the makers have finalised the rest of the cast for the film, Odeya.

Published: 29th August 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Darshan

By Express News Service

Darshan is strictly on work mode and has been working around the clock. As fans of the Challenging star await his 50th film, Muniratna Kurukshetra, the actor has multiple upcoming shoots lined up.  Yajamana being his 51st, he will follow with his 52nd Odeya and Tharun Sudhir’s film being the 53rd.

Darshan

Darshan, who is participating in the song sequence for Yajamana from Tuesday, will then be left with 2 songs that will be shot abroad later, in the month of October.

In the meanwhile, the actor will kick-start his shoot for Odeya from September 10. The film will be directed by MD Sridhar, under Sandesh Productions. Barring the heroine, the makers have finalised the rest of the cast for the film, Odeya.

With Darshan in the lead,  the film will have Yashas, S Narayan son’s Pankaj, Niranjan and Samarth, who play brothers in the film. With Ravi Shankar on board, Devaraj, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and Avinash are among the other actors in the cast. Odeya has music by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Krishna Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odeya Darshan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor