Kannada movie to be screened for CM, ministers

Kannada movie 'Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Paatashaale Kasaragodu, Koduge Ramanna Rai..', which hit the screens recently and has been running successfully across the state.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada movie ‘Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Paatashaale Kasaragodu, Koduge Ramanna Rai..’, which hit the screens recently and has been running successfully across the state, will soon be screened for politicians, including the Chief Minister and the Education Minister, along with top officials of the Education Department.

Following the response from the public and also considering the suggestions from his close ones, director and producer of the movie, Rishab Shetty, decided to arrange a special show for the dignitaries. The movie dwells on closure of Kannada schools/government schools in the state and how villagers get united to save a school of their village which received closure notice from the government. This movie is relevant as even the state government had announced the closure of government schools that has less enrolment.

This announcement by the government has received opposition from academicians, parents and teachers. However, following opposition, the CM said he will re-visit the announcement.  

Speaking to Express, Shetty said, “I decided to do a movie on this subject two years ago when I read media reports on the (proposed) closure of Kannada/government schools. Though we need English, we need our mother tongue to think, dream and express. My movie is all about how important Kannada schools are in the state and how we need to save them,” he said. He said the screening will be organised after the schedule of the Chief Minister.

