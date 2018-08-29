Team of Bharaate gets a vintage feel under scorching weather

By Express News Service

The team of Bharaate began their first schedule in Rajasthan from August 21 in the scorching hot weather, enjoying auto rides in the pink city and shooting in vintage locations. “It is too hot, but work isn’t allowing us to focus on the overruling weather; instead, we are able to get fabulous shots”, says actor Sriimurali, who is excited to be shooting in a vintage town.

“It feels like a blessing to shoot here. The city is untouched and every structure is a 200 to 300-year old property”, says the actor. Reluctant to disclose the location, he added, “I should credit director Chethan Kumar for choosing such a beautiful location for our film. It is expensive, but there is so much history underlying these places.”

The actor wishes to stay obedient and is glad that the shoot is going according to the director as well as the team’s visualisation.

With Sreeleela playing the female lead, Suman and Tara are also part of the major star cast. Bharaate’s music has been scored by Arjun Janya and cinematography is by Bhuvan Gowda.

Sriimurali and crew are auto driven

The actor is intrigued that the team of Bharaate have been hopping from one location to another, with no other means of transportation, except for autos. He says,”There is no place for four-wheelers in the city other than two and three-wheeler vehicles. We have a line of autos on the sets of Bharaate,” he says.