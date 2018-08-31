More the merrier, believe makers of Seetharama Kalyana

By Express News Service

Seetharama Kalyana, touted to be an action-family drama comprising a huge star cast is only going to get grander. An important portion of the film was shot at 174-year-old Fernhills Royale Palace, Ooty, and the ten-day schedule wrapped up on August 30.

From photographs that City Express got hold of, lead actors Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram, along with 200 artistes participated in the shoot. In addition, 150 technicians were also on the sets of the film. “We wanted to add colour to the film, which is why we chose to shoot at a heritage building,” director A Harsha.

The only portion left to be shot for Seetharama Kalyana are flashback scenes and two-and-a-half songs. “The next schedule will be from September 3, when we will do some patch work and flash back scenes. We’ll end with songs shoots, which are being done in unexplored locales within the Karnataka,” he adds.

The film made under Channambika Productions, has a cast including Sharath Kumar, Bollywood artiste, Madhoo, Ravi Shankar among others. The music is by Anup Rubens and cinematography by Swamy J.