Rakshit Shetty to launch the trailer of Ragini Dwivedi starrer The Terrorist

Get to experience  Dolby stereo sound in a trailer of The Terrorist to be unveiled on September 2 at Mantri Mall.

Published: 31st August 2018 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

The special guest for the evening will be  Rakshit Shetty, who will be releasing the trailer of the film starring Ragini Dwivedi in the lead. Director says, "Public, who are attending this function can watch this trailer in IMAX format, which is a first attempt by us in Kannada," says director. 

The film talks about a Muslim girl, Reshma played by Ragini, and about her family, which subject throws light on terrorism. The film’s music is by S Pradeep Varma and cinematography is by Murali Krish.

