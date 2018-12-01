Home Entertainment Kannada

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat goes on floors

Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming period film, Panipat, went on floors yesterday. Based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha army and invading Afghan forces, it stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. 

The Third Battle of Panipat was fought on January 14, 1761 and is historically recorded as one of the most significant battles fought in the 18th century, in which the Marathas lost suzerainty over Punjab till north of the Sutlej river to the Afghans. In the film, Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Senapati Sadashiv Rao Bhau, the commander-in-chief of the Marathi army, Kriti Sanon portrays his second wife, Parvati Bai, and Sanjay Dutt essays the role of Ahmad Shah Durrani, the founder of the Durrani empire and the King of Afghanistan.

Arjun and Kriti have started shooting for their scenes, while Sanjay – who is juggling multiple projects, including the Hindi remake of Prasthanam, the partition drama Kalank, and the action-adventure film Shamshera – is expected to join them soon. 

Ashutosh Gowariker’s last directorial venture was the Mohenjo Daro (2016). Panipat is scheduled for release on December 6, 2019.

