December to close with release of Vinay Rajkumar's Ananthu v/s Nursrath

The month of December has an interesting line-up of films. The year will draw to a close with Vinay Rajkumar’s Ananthu v/s Nusrath. The film directed by Sudheer Shanbhogue under Manikya Production, has blocked December 28 as the release date, and an official confirmation on this will be made soon.

While this week will see the release of Ganesh-starrer Orange and Dhananjay’s bilingual Bhairava Geetha,much-awaited film KGF will release on December 21.

While word had it that Shivarajkumar’s film Kavacha would hit the screens on December 28, they have now postponed it, and Ananthu v/s Nusrath has taken that slot.

The film — a love story between lawyer Ananthu and judge Nusrath— sees Vinay in a never-seen-before role. It also features Ravi Shankar, Guru Prasad and Bhagvan in the cast. With the film’s cinematography by Abhishek Kasargod, the songs of the film have been scored by Sunadh Goutam.