Title launch of Darshan's upcoming film during Christmas

Published: 03rd December 2018 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Darshan

Kannada actor Darshan

By Express News Service

Exploring new locations for a film is both interesting and challenging. For Darshan’s upcoming film, directed by Tharun Sudhir, the makers have explored a new spot in Uttar Pradesh. The director, along with cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj did a recce over the last week in Uttar Pradesh.

During their extensive travels, they zeroed-in on a couple of locations. The reason the makers have chosen this particular locale will only be known once the director reveal details on the plot.

ALSO READ: After Tarak, Darshan and Prakash Jayaram to collaborate again

Meanwhile, the film produced by Umapathy Srinivas is tentatively called D53. However, the final title will be launched sometime during Christmas. Post which the film’s muhurath is likely to take place around Sankranti.

Meanwhile, Darshan will complete the pending song shoot for Yajamana, a film helmed by V Harikrishna, and will soon join the sets of Odeya, directed by MD Shridhar.

The Challenging Star is awaiting the release of Muniratna Kurukshetra, and will then prep himself for Gandugali Madakari Nayaka, made under Rockline Venkatesh’s banner and directed by Rajendra Singh Babu.  The film is slated to go on floors sometime early next year.

Darshan D53

