Danish Sait takes the wheel for his next

By Express News Service

Film bankrolled under PRK Productions, is helmed by Pannaga Bharana; film also features Disha Madan in the lead Even as Kavaludaari and Maya Bazaar, made under the PRK banner, a production house owned by Puneeth Rajkumar, are yet to release, the production house is already gearing up for its third. On Monday, the muhurath of this yet-to-be titled project took place.

The film, which will see Pannaga Bharana wielding the megaphone, stars our very own Danish Sait. The anchor, comedian, RJ, who made is foray into films with Humble Politician Nogaraj, will be playing the lead. Touted to be a rom-com, this entertainer will feature Danish as an auto driver.

The female lead will be played by Disha Madan, who became a sensation after winning the reality show Dancing star. Her webseries Hate You Romeo was bankrolled by Shivarajkumar’s daughter, Niveditha. Having completed shoot for it, she is now set to be a part of her first feature film. Pannaga, who is finalising the rest of the cast and technicians, will start shoot sometime in January 2019.