What is Puneeth Rajkumar’s new year gift to his fans?

Come January, and Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans have much to look forward to.

Published: 04th December 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo | Facebook)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

 

Puneeth Rajkumar

Come January, and Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans have much to look forward to. The Power Star’s film Natasaarvabhouma is scheduled to release in the last week of January (tentatively on the 23rd) during the Republic Day week, while the audio will be out on December 23. The film made under Rockline Production, and directed by Pavan Wadeyar, has completed shoot, and is now in the post-production stage. Our source tells us that the director will be out with the first copy soon.

A mass commercial entertainer, Natasaarvabhouma, has Puneeth Rajkumar in the role of a photojournalist. The film, which also features Rachita Ram, marks the debut of Anupama Parameswaran in Sandalwood. Ravi Shankar and Chikkanna star in prominent roles, while senior actor Saroja Devi will be seen in a cameo. Puneeth’s action sequences, choreographed by Peter Heins, is also said to be one of the highlights.

Lahari bags the audio rights of Natasaarvabhouma

Natasaarvabhouma’s music has been scored by D Imman. Music label Lahari has bagged the audio rights of the film. An official announcement of it will be made soon. The film’s album consists of four songs. The lyrics of the title song have been written by director Pavan Wadeyar himself, while Yogaraj Bhat, Jayant Kaikini and Kaviraj have penned one song each.

