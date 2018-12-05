Home Entertainment Kannada

It’s destination Dubai for Upendra and Rachita Ram

Upendra and Rachita Ram, the lead actors of the film I Love You have completed most of the shooting and will soon be heading to Dubai for a song sequence.

05th December 2018

Upendra (File photo)

Upendra and Rachita Ram, the lead actors of the film I Love You have completed most of the shooting and will soon be heading to Dubai for a song sequence. It is said that director R Chandru will be first leaving for Dubai on a recce and will take the team later, after finalising the locations in the desert city. Apparently, Chandru has planned to shoot this particular track on the lines of Upendra’s song Preethse Preethse, from the film Preethse.

The bilingual film made in Kannada and Telugu is now in post production phase and Chandru, who has directed and produced the project, plans to release it on his birthday, February 8. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made from the makers end.Apart from lead actors, the film also features Sonu Gowda in a prominent role. I Love You has music scored by doctor-turned-director Kiran Thotambyle and cinematography by Naveen Kumar.

Upendra Rachita Ram

