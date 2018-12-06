Home Entertainment Kannada

'Mundina Badalavane' brings back the joy of watching films at single screens

Here is a film from Praveen Bhushan, who is presenting the real picture of how the joy of watching films is fading with multiplexes taking over single screens.

A still from Mundina Badlavane

Here is a film from Praveen Bhushan, who is presenting the real picture of how the joy of watching films is fading with multiplexes taking over single screens. The lyricist-turned-director also plays the lead in his first film, Mundina Badalavane made under the banner of Sirap Creations.

“It has been a normal practice among college students to bunk classes and watch movies in the front rows of the theatre. They usually choose single screen theatres because of lower ticket prices. With the rise of multiplexes, the joyous experience of viewing cinema has been fading among college goers. My film will bring back those memories,” says Praveen.

He reveals in spite of his film being about watching films at single screen theatres, he could not release it in any theatre on Kempe Gowda Road. “I couldn’t afford the rent and gave up on it. Instead, I opt to release it at few multiplexes this week. Initially, the film was titled Popcorn, but later it was changed to Mundina Badalavane as he thought the title was apt for the story.

Along with directing and acting, Praveen Bhushan has also taken the responsibility of writing the story, dialogues and lyrics. Produced by Panibhushan, the film’s music is by Karthik Venkatesh and cinematogaphy by Koteshwar. Featuring Sangeetha in the female lead, the film also consists of Malashri, Lakshman Gowda, Kavya Gowda, Nandakumar and Chakravathy in the cast.

Mundina Badalavane

