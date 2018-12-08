Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada actors, singers to perform at eighth edition of Karunada Sambrama

The eighth year of the Karunada Sambrama will see prominent actors and singers from the Kannada film industry perform on stage.

Published: 08th December 2018 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

The seventh edition of Karunada Sambrama

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The eighth year of the Karunada Sambrama will see prominent actors and singers from the Kannada film industry perform on stage. Among the many actors who will perform, Dhananjay and Yash will also interact with the audience today. The cultural festivals today and tomorrow will include a musical event by Vijay Prakash, Latha Hamsalekha, Malgudi Shubha and Hariharan.

The dance events will see performances by Bhavana Rao, Ankitha, Sonu Gowda, Manvitha Kamath, Ashika Ranganath, and Kaavya Sha, among others. 

Speaking to City Express about the event, Prashant Venkatappa, managing trustee of Geluvu Kannada Geleyera Sangha (GKGS) charitable trust, says, “Karunada Sambrama is organised by GKGS, it’s a pro-Kannada charitable trust. In this festival, we are we are trying to promote Kannada and culture. We also promote talent in government schools, where children rarely get an opportunity to perform on stage. On December 4 and 5, we held events for government schools, where we give them all facilities, including costumes, training, dance choreography for the two-day programme.”

GKGS started in 2011. Apart from organising cultural festivals for government schools, the other two parts to these festivities include a two-day spiritual festival, which ended yesterday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karunada Sambrama Kannada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp