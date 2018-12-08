Kannada actors, singers to perform at eighth edition of Karunada Sambrama

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The eighth year of the Karunada Sambrama will see prominent actors and singers from the Kannada film industry perform on stage. Among the many actors who will perform, Dhananjay and Yash will also interact with the audience today. The cultural festivals today and tomorrow will include a musical event by Vijay Prakash, Latha Hamsalekha, Malgudi Shubha and Hariharan.

The dance events will see performances by Bhavana Rao, Ankitha, Sonu Gowda, Manvitha Kamath, Ashika Ranganath, and Kaavya Sha, among others.

Speaking to City Express about the event, Prashant Venkatappa, managing trustee of Geluvu Kannada Geleyera Sangha (GKGS) charitable trust, says, “Karunada Sambrama is organised by GKGS, it’s a pro-Kannada charitable trust. In this festival, we are we are trying to promote Kannada and culture. We also promote talent in government schools, where children rarely get an opportunity to perform on stage. On December 4 and 5, we held events for government schools, where we give them all facilities, including costumes, training, dance choreography for the two-day programme.”

GKGS started in 2011. Apart from organising cultural festivals for government schools, the other two parts to these festivities include a two-day spiritual festival, which ended yesterday.