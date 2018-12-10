Director Giriraj is my guru: Actress Dhanya Balakrishna

By Express News Service

Dhanya Balakrishna, who makes her Sandalwood debut with Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha with Rishi, has just signed her second Kannada film. And this time with her mentor and guru, director Giriraj B M. The film titled Suragi will see her in a protagonist’s role. Manu Gowda will feature as the other lead and Dhanya’s love interest.

While Giriraj and Dhanya first associated for a web series Rakthachandana, this is the first time the duo is coming together for a feature film. “I have known Giriraj for the last eight years. He trained me in theatre while I was in college, and there was no way I could refuse an offer by him,” says Dhanya, whose film is touted to be a pure love story.

Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha

Dhanya wants to be recognised for her roles in Kannada. “I’m inspired by actors such as Nayantara or Kangana Ranaut, who carry their films on their shoulders. Playing a titular role in Suragi is more of a responsibility, and I am looking forward to it,” says Dhanya about the film that is slated to go on floors sometime after January 15.

Dhanya is glad that with this film, produced by Bhavana under HomeTown productions, she is bagging “good roles” in home ground.

