Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Giriraj is my guru: Actress Dhanya Balakrishna

While Giriraj and Dhanya first associated for a webseries Rakthachandana, this is the first time the duo is coming together for a feature film.

Published: 10th December 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Dhanya Balakrishna (Photo | Facebook)

Dhanya Balakrishna (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Dhanya Balakrishna, who makes her Sandalwood debut with Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha with Rishi, has just signed her second Kannada film. And this time with her mentor and guru, director Giriraj B M. The film titled Suragi will see her in a protagonist’s role. Manu Gowda will feature as the other lead and Dhanya’s love interest. 

While Giriraj and Dhanya first associated for a web series Rakthachandana, this is the first time the duo is coming together for a feature film. “I have known Giriraj for the last eight years. He trained me in theatre while I was in college, and there was no way I could refuse an offer by him,” says Dhanya, whose film is touted to be a pure love story.

Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha

Dhanya wants to be recognised for her roles in Kannada. “I’m inspired by actors such as Nayantara or Kangana Ranaut, who carry their films on their shoulders. Playing a titular role in Suragi is more of a responsibility, and I am looking forward to it,” says Dhanya about the film that is slated to go on floors sometime after January 15.

Dhanya is glad that with this film, produced by Bhavana under HomeTown productions, she is bagging “good roles” in home ground. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhanya Balakrishna Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp