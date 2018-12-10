Is Manvitha the leading lady of 'Daari Thappida Maga'?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

In all likelihood, Dheeren Rajkumar’s debut project, directed by Anil Kumar, will go on floors from January. And going by the latest buzz in Gandhingar, the makers, who are in the process of finalising the heroine, have approached Manvitha Kamath (previously known as Manvitha Harish).

It may be recalled that Daari Tappida Maga bears the same name as the 1975 film, which starred his grandfather.

The film made under Jayanna Combines were particular to rope in a Kannada heroine for the film. Among the actors short-listed, they felt that Manvitha would fit the bill. Our sources say that a few rounds of discussions have taken place, and now it is a matter of time before she signs on the dotted line.

The heroine who made her debut with Kendasampige, also created ripples with her role in Shivarajkumar-starrer Tagaru.

Manvitha is currently shooting for director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s yet-to-be-titled project. Meanwhile, she is also getting ready with her debut Marathi film. The Nandita Yadav’s directorial, yet to go on floors, will see her paired opposite Sumukh.