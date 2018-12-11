‘Bichhugathii  is more or less my debut’

By Express News Service

Actor Rajavardan dedicated a year to his role of Baramanna Nayaka (15th century palegara, who existed two generations before Madakari Nayaka) in his upcoming film, Bichhugathii, Chapter 1 - Dalavayi Dange. The muhurath for the Hari Santhosh directorial venture took place on Monday, with Darshan sounding the clapper board. Based on the novel written BL Venu, the shoot for historical drama is now underway. “Bichhugathii is more or less like a debut,” says Rajavardan, who has previously worked in three other projects. However, only one Noorondu Nenapu released, which was a multi-starrer film. There is not much information about his other two films: FLY and Ira.

The producers approached him for the historical drama. “It was around the same time last year, when producer of Om Sai Krishna Productions approached me and handed over the book of BL Venu. After three days, we decided to go ahead with the project,” he reveals.

Rajavardan underwent various training sessions, such as horse riding and Kalaripayattu, for the historical character. “I had to put on 100 kg in total for the character. All this took a year, and we are finally on floors,” he says.

The actor is happy to work with Hari Santhosh, who is a good friend of the director and has known him for the last five years. “He was supposed to direct my first film, but it didn’t work out. I’m glad are now coming together in a big way,” he says.

He also said Darshan sounding the clapper board was a huge support to the project. The film now makes for a bigger picture. “His encouragement to supporting artiste’s sons like us is a big encouragement. I discussed the character with him. He also had tips for me,” says Rajavardan, adding, “Darshan also mentioned that a historical film is an opportunity that has come early in my career; I should be lucky.”