Darshan to spend Christmas on the sets of Yajamana

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

For Darshan, the Christmas week will be spent on the sets of Yajamana, a film helmed by V Harikrishna. Incidentally, the director has also composed the music of the film. Darshan will be participating in the song sequence, which is said to be the last track to be shot for the film. Interestingly, fans will be excited to know that the actor will be a shaking a leg to a peppy number in the film, for which the sets are specially being created by art director Shashidhar Adapa. CE got hold of the latest still of the Challenging Star in the film, and going by the picture, he has the set the tone for the upcoming track. The song, to be choreographed by dance master Mohan, has lyrics written by Dr V Nagendra Prasad. Along with lead hero, around 500 dancers will be participating in the song sequence.

Yajamana, produced by Shyalaja Nag and B Suresha, features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, along with Tanya Hope.With Thakur Anoop Singh playing the antagonist, the film will also see actor Dhananjay in a pivotal role.

Now, in the last phase of post-production, the makers are simultaneously looking to complete the song. As for the film’s release, looks like the producers are tight-lipped, and want to wait to make an official announcement.