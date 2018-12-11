Home Entertainment Kannada

Pailwaan targets summer release

Published: 11th December 2018 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Sudeep fans can look forward to the summer of 2019, as his much-awaited film Pailwaan is working towards a March end release. Director S Krishna, who is also producing the film under RRR Motion Pictures, will be completing the talkie portions in this schedule.

Sudeep

Back from Hyderabad, the team will start shoot in Mysuru from today. The actor, who is already in the city of palaces shooting for Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in Telugu, will now be juggling between the sets of two films. “I will be done with the talkie portion, and complete  90 per cent of shoot. We will be left with a fight and three songs sequences,” says director, who will plan the locations after completing the current schedule. “I will start planning the release details only after I am done shooting the talkie portions,” he says.  

Pailwaan is looking for a simultaneous release in seven languages, including four south Indian languages, and Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri.With Sudeep playing the wrestler and boxer, the film’s music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Karunakar, Pailwaan features a host of actors – Aakanksha Singh in the female lead, along with Suniel Shetty, Sushant Singh, and Kabir Duhan Singh in the cast.

Brothers Ram Laxman to do a special fight for Pailwaan   

While Pailwaan brought in Hollywood stuntman Larnell Stovall, and Vijay to choreograph the boxing sequences and stunts, the makers are bringing in Ram Lakshman, who will be composing the special fight sequences. “This is an action-packed fight that will take place in and around Mysuru, which we plan to shoot in January,” says Krishna.

