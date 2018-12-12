Mahesh Danannavar is driving force behind 'Gaalipata 2': Yogaraj Bhat

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Established director Yogaraj Bhat may be helming Gaalipata 2 -- starring Sharan, Pawan Kumar and Rishi in the leads — but he admits that the driving force behind the film is producer Mahesh Danannavar. “The idea and casting is by Mahesh aka Maahi,” says Yogaraj.

Mahesh, the producer of the blockbuster Gujarathi film, Shu Thayu? is basically a Kannadiga from Belgaum, who also own a cricket team. “He had all the qualities of becoming a hero, but turned producer,” says Yogaraj.In conversation with CE, Mahesh talks about his debut venture Gaalipata 2.

Excerpts:

Keen to start in Kannada

The producer may be new to the Kannada industry, but has a Gujarati blockbuster Shu Thayu? to his credit. Released in August 2018, the movie created a box office history, with having the largest collection in Gujarati cinema till date. Mahesh is also producing a Hindi film featuring Vinay Pathak and Mona Singh, which is currently rolling.

“I was always keen to start off in Kannada. After Bhatru and I met a couple of times, we thought about making Gaalipata 2, which is how this project came to be,” says Mahesh, adding,”Gaalipata 2 will be my third project. Mahesh, who is based out of Mumbai, and will be shuttling between the city and B-Town, feels that there is some sort of satisfaction in producing a film in the language one has grown up speaking. “Moreover, associating with Yogaraj Bhat is an experience I am looking forward to,” he says.

Gaalipata 2 is a franchise, not sequel

Mahesh, who is involved in the prep work of the film, says that Gaalipata 2 will not be a sequel, but a franchise. “There will be no continuation from the previous film. It will be a completely different story altogether,” he says, adding, “But it is going have the same theme and a similar genre.”

Chinese or Korean to be among four heroines

With the lead actors in place, the makers are in the process of finalising the heroines and the support cast. One surprise cast will be a heroine— either a Chinese or Korean actor. The makers will zero-in on one, who fits the bill. Interestingly, she will be paired opposite Sharan in the film.

Gaalipata 2 will shoot in two schedule, in Bengaluru and abroad

Shoot for the film is expected to take off sometime in mid-March, and the team is planning to shoot in two schedules. The first is expected to be in Bengaluru between March 15 and April 15, and the other schedule between May 15 to June 15. It might be in either in London or Fuji, the location is yet to be finalised.