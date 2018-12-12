Rashmika Mandanna to play professor in 'Pogaru'

By Express News Service

Looks like Dhruva Sarja will have to deal with professors on and off screen. The actor recently got engaged to Prerana Shankar, a professor at a Bengaluru college.

Rashmika Mandanna is said to play the role of a professor in the upcoming film Pogaru. The film will be directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by BK Gangadhar, and will feature this fresh pairing as its lead actors.

The school portions were shot with Sarja in the first schedule. The actor took some time-off for his engagement and will resume the next schedule sometime this month. Meanwhile, the makers have roped in Vijay Milton as the film’s cinematographer. The music director is yet to be finalised.