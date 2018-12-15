Home Entertainment Kannada

Ganesh begins shoot for Geetha

Even as Ganesh is basking in the success of his latest release Orange, he’s already gotten started with his next project.

Published: 15th December 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Geetha

By Express News Service

Even as Ganesh is basking in the success of his latest release Orange, he’s already gotten started with his next project. The actor — who, on previous occasion has expressed that Vijay Nagendra’s directorial Geetha is special, in terms of the story — has just begun shooting for the film.

The first schedule began on December 15 in Kolkata, and CE got a first glimpse of the film’s sets of Ganesh, wearing his signature style shirt, with the logo of the Karnataka flag. Also seen with him is
Parvathy Arun, who is among the three heroines chosen for Geetha. She was the first to join the sets along with the Golden star. The film is jointly produced under the actor’s home banner Golden movies and Syed Salaam. Prayaga Martin will be making her Kannada debut in Geetha, who will be joining the sets soon. The film will also see Shanvi Srivastava sharing screen space with Ganesh.

After the Kolkata schedule, the film will travel to Manali, before returning to Bengaluru on December 26. Geetha bears the title of Shankar Nag’s classic film. In this version--the music of which is scored by V Harikrishna, and camera wielded by Sreesha Kuduvalli-- Ganesh is said to bring back the traits of the legendary actor.

Vijay Nagendra, who associated with Santhosh Ananddram for blockbuster films such as Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Raajakumara, will also mark his directorial debut. Apart from the leads, the makers have also brought in an interesting star cast with actor Devaraj, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu and Sudharani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp