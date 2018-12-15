Ganesh begins shoot for Geetha

By Express News Service

Even as Ganesh is basking in the success of his latest release Orange, he’s already gotten started with his next project. The actor — who, on previous occasion has expressed that Vijay Nagendra’s directorial Geetha is special, in terms of the story — has just begun shooting for the film.

The first schedule began on December 15 in Kolkata, and CE got a first glimpse of the film’s sets of Ganesh, wearing his signature style shirt, with the logo of the Karnataka flag. Also seen with him is

Parvathy Arun, who is among the three heroines chosen for Geetha. She was the first to join the sets along with the Golden star. The film is jointly produced under the actor’s home banner Golden movies and Syed Salaam. Prayaga Martin will be making her Kannada debut in Geetha, who will be joining the sets soon. The film will also see Shanvi Srivastava sharing screen space with Ganesh.

After the Kolkata schedule, the film will travel to Manali, before returning to Bengaluru on December 26. Geetha bears the title of Shankar Nag’s classic film. In this version--the music of which is scored by V Harikrishna, and camera wielded by Sreesha Kuduvalli-- Ganesh is said to bring back the traits of the legendary actor.

Vijay Nagendra, who associated with Santhosh Ananddram for blockbuster films such as Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Raajakumara, will also mark his directorial debut. Apart from the leads, the makers have also brought in an interesting star cast with actor Devaraj, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu and Sudharani.