Newest Rajkumar on the block Dheeren not 'too nervous' about his lineage

A Sharadhaa

Express News Service

It’s almost a year since the news of Dheeren Rajkumar making his Sandalwood debut started doing the rounds. His dream was finally realised with Daari Thappida Maga. The son of Ram Kumar and Poornima, who hails from the Rajkumar clan, has managed to create a buzz around his first venture.

The muhurath of Anil Kumar’s directorial, made under Jayanna Combines, was held on Friday. Dheeren will now start shoot for the film either in December end or January. In a telephonic chat, the actor tells us about his preparation for the film, his resemblance to Rajkumar, and his favourite movies of the legend.

“I feel that the wait has been worth it. I have got a good start — with the right script, director, and more importantly a chance to work under an established production house,” says Dheeren, who says that the title of his debut film being on the lines of one of Rajkumar’s films is a mere coincidence. “This title is

apt for the film’s story, “ he explains.

With his kind of lineage, does Dheeren feel pressurised? “Yes, there is pressure, and I am nervous. But at the same time, I am confident. At the end of the day, it all depends on how I project my character on screen,” he says.

Dheeren’s resolution for 2019 is to complete the film, and give it his 100 per cent. “All I want is a good response from the audience,” says Dheeren, who’s hoping to bag some horror genre films, which, incidentally, are his favourite. “I would love to be part of horror films, which I feel keep viewers at the edge of their seats,” he adds.

Currently, the young talent is at a workshop for a movie, for which he has also been asked to gain weight. “I am in the process of growing a beard and hair — the transformation is happening,” says Dheeren, who will be paired opposite Manvitha Harish in the film.

Favourite films

Dheeren has often been compared to Rajkumar in terms of looks. And he is happy that people have noticed the striking resemblance between Rajkumar and him, especially his smile. The actor has grown up watching his grandfather’s films has a list of favourites. “I liked Gandhada Gudi,Sampathige Saaval, Bangarada Manushya, Bangaarada Panjara.. the list goes and these are my favourites,” he says.