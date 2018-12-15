Home Entertainment Kannada

Newest Rajkumar on the block Dheeren not 'too nervous' about his lineage

The son of Ram Kumar and Poornima, who hails from the Rajkumar clan, has managed to create a buzz around his first venture.  

Published: 15th December 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Dheeren Rajkumar

Dheeren Rajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

It’s almost a year since the news of Dheeren Rajkumar making his Sandalwood debut started doing the rounds. His dream was finally realised with Daari Thappida Maga. The son of Ram Kumar and Poornima, who hails from the Rajkumar clan, has managed to create a buzz around his first venture.  

The muhurath of Anil Kumar’s directorial, made under Jayanna Combines, was held on Friday. Dheeren will now start shoot for the film either in December end or January. In a telephonic chat, the actor tells us about his preparation for the film, his resemblance to Rajkumar, and his favourite movies of the legend.
“I feel that the wait has been worth it. I have got a good start — with the right script, director, and more importantly a chance to work under an established production house,” says Dheeren, who says that the title of his debut film being on the lines of one of Rajkumar’s films is a mere coincidence. “This title is
apt for the film’s story, “ he explains.

With his kind of lineage, does Dheeren feel pressurised? “Yes, there is pressure, and I am nervous. But at the same time, I am confident. At the end of the day, it all depends on how I project my character on screen,” he says.  

Dheeren’s resolution for 2019 is to complete the film, and give it his 100 per cent. “All I want is a good response from the audience,” says Dheeren, who’s hoping to bag some horror genre films, which, incidentally, are his favourite. “I would love to be part of horror films, which I feel keep viewers at the edge of their seats,” he adds.

Currently, the young talent is at a workshop for a movie, for which he has also been asked to gain weight. “I am in the process of growing a beard and hair — the transformation is happening,” says Dheeren, who will be paired opposite Manvitha Harish in the film.

Favourite films

Dheeren has often been compared to Rajkumar in terms of looks.  And he is happy that people have noticed the striking resemblance between Rajkumar and him, especially his smile. The actor has grown up watching his grandfather’s films has a list of favourites. “I liked Gandhada Gudi,Sampathige Saaval, Bangarada Manushya, Bangaarada Panjara.. the list goes and these are my favourites,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dheeren Rajkumar Daari Thappida Maga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp