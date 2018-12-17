Home Entertainment Kannada

Aarohi Narayan turns psychiatrist for Akash Srivatsa's directorial

Akash’s yet-to-be-titled film will see her sharing screen space with Ramesh and Radhika for the first time.

Published: 17th December 2018 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 02:43 PM

Aarohi Narayan

actress Aarohi Narayan (Photo | Aarohi Narayan Facebook)

By Express News Service

Director Akash Srivatsa, who is helming a project for Ramesh Aravind had mentioned in an earlier interview with CE that his film will have two strong female characters.

While he had already roped in Radhika Chetan, we now hear that Akash has brought on board Aarohi Narayan.

The actor who started her career with Drishya, has completed shoot for BheemaSena Nala Maharaja, and is awaiting its release.

Akash’s yet-to -be-titled film will see her sharing screen space with Ramesh and Radhika for the first time. While the latter is playing the role of Ramesh’s wife and an advocate, Aarohi will be seen donning the role of a psychiatrist in the film.

The story has been written by Akash and Abhijit YR, while music is by Judah Sandy.

With the lead cast set, the team will hunt for locations from January. We also hear that Ramesh will be seen in a different kind of a look in the suspense thriller.

