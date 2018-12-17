Kichcha Sudeep’s nephew Sanchith Sanjeev gets ready to face the camera

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The name Sanchith Sanjeev is familiar in the Kannada film industry. Over the past few years, this young talent’s name has been doing the rounds in Gandhinagar and the film fraternity. With seven years experience of working behind the scenes, doing short films, advertisement commercials, and closely associated in the films made under Kichcha Production house — the latest being Ambi Ning Vayassaytho — he is now all getting prepared to face the camera.

The budding actor, who did a two year course at the New York Film Academy was trained in film making, acting and cinematography. Sanchith reveals to us that he will be temporarily camping in Mumbai between January and March, where he will be training in MMA fighting and fitness.

Meanwhile, the young talent, along with his uncle Sudeep, has set a launch target. “My training will start from January till March-2019. The project will go on the floors sometime in June and by the end of next year, I will hit the silver screen,” he asserts.

Shared quite a candid moment with maama on the sets of 'ranna'. No better person to be with on a shoot.@KicchaSudeep pic.twitter.com/ka6OvDSpis — sanchith sanjeev (@sanchithsanjeev) February 24, 2015

Having the nuances of cinema, he is pretty confident. “It is time I try something in front of the camera now. I will be getting trained with the person who coordinated fights for Sudeep’s film, Pailwaan, in MMA. This is important in order to get my body in shape and get that flexibility. I want to come in my own scale and be ready for everything, as per the script’s demands,” he says. While there has been talks about scripts, Sanchith is very particular in the character.

Sudeep, a couple of writers and he are working on the kind of role. “I am not so keen to be starring in the ‘regular commercial’ that has big fights and a whole lot of songs. I want my character to decide the story and that is what I insist on, which is taking a bit of time,” says Sanchith. He adds, “Script can be done, but what kind of role are people expecting from me? All these factors — the current generation, time, taste of audience and what they need right now — is something we are working on right now.

Ask Sanchith, as to what kind of character he thinks will do well, in his first film, and he says, “Not yet decided, but I want to appeal to today’s generation, an entertainer which will connect with the youth,”he reveals.

To the man who has made me what i am,, who has taken me closer to my dreams.. HAPPY B'day deepumama @KicchaSudeep pic.twitter.com/I8Et0cTn6Q — sanchith sanjeev (@sanchithsanjeev) September 2, 2014

Sanchith admits that in spite of being in the industry for so many years, ‘acting is completely new to him’. However, he makes a point. “I am not saying this with arrogance, but I should not be in a position where I don’t want people to question me tomorrow. I know my job, I have done direction to editing, right till the end of the production phase. I was closely associated with various directors. I have done set work and costumes also. If I am trained in acting, I am sure to have an upper hand, that is something that makes me comfortable. If there is anything else I need to bring in any required change, I believe that will happen through experience,” he says.