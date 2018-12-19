Dhanush to unveil Chambal teaser

By Express News Service

Chambal, which stars Sathish Ninasam will hear the powerful voice of Puneeth Rajkumar in the film. In addition, the film’s teaser will be launched by Dhanush. The actor-director-producer will unveil the teaser today, which will be live on social media. “Jacob Verghese is a good friend of Dhanush, and he liked the Chambal teaser, which is how he agreed to release,” says a member from the production house.

This is Sathish’s next after Ayogya. Chambal features Sonu Gowda in the female lead, and also has Kishore, Pawan Kumar and Roger Narayan in prominent roles, along with 25 theatres artistes from the Ninasam theatre group as part of the project. Chambal has Sam C doing the background score, while songs are composed by Poornachandra Tejaswi, and cinematography by Sashikumar.