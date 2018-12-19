Dream comes true for Anup Bhandari after 18 years

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Eighteen years ago, director Anup Bhandari’s first script was written for Sudeep. Though that project didn’t take off, the director’s dream of working with Sudeep is finally getting fulfilled. The actor took to Twitter to announce that the two will be collaborating for a project under the new production house. “Happy to announce the collaboration of my production house with @anupsbhandari. A thought that excited me to get into production again. #SuPriYanvi production Wil be producing it in association wth #kskshowreel. Title poster out on Thursday 6pm,” (sic).

“For the last 18 years, I’ve wanted to work with him. And believe it or not, this was the first script I had written for him. I had even titled it Yodha, since it was about a cop. But somehow, it didn’t materialise at that time. When I did my first short film, Words, I invited Sudeep as the guest, and expressed my interest in working with him. Having seen the visuals for my short film, he immediately agreed and told me he was ready whenever I was. He also liked the way my previous film Rajaratha was shot. After discussing ideas and stories, we zeroed-in on a subject that interested both of us,”says Anup, who first met Sudeep in 2010.

The script work is in progress, and the project is likely to kickstart sometime in 2019. “I don’t know where my film is slotted in Sudeep’s list, but he has told me that he would want to start off with it as soon as possible,” he says.