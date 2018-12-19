Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I was never hesitant playing the character’

Shanvi Srivastava is one heroine who has no qualms being part of a multi-starrer, provided she stands out with a strong role.

By Express News Service

Shanvi Srivastava is one heroine who has no qualms being part of a multi-starrer, provided she stands out with a strong role. She plays the female lead in the Rakshit Shetty-starrer Avane Srimannarayana, her latest two projects - Ravi Chandra and Geetha- go to show her stand. The actor, currently juggling between three projects, including  Avane Srimannarayana and Ravi Chandra, hops onto the sets of Geetha for a day’s shoot in Kolkata. “New beginning new look! #shorthair #geetha #kolkata,” Shanvi tweeted along with her latest look from the film. “When it comes to a movie, I never think about two or three heroines. It is only about my character, which has to be strong. The best example is one of my previous films Tarak. Though the character didn’t have a happy ending, my role was strong. I want to take up characters that will be remembered long after people leave the theatre. That’s what I am attempting,” she says.

Actor’s look in Geetha

Throwing light on her role in Geetha, Shanvi says, ‘It is about a corporate girl who respects relationships. At the same time, there is a twist to my character, which gives me a lot of scope to perform.  The film features multiple shades of mine,” says Shanvi, adding,  “This film will feature three heroines. Even if I was given the option of picking my role, I would still stick to the one I have bagged.”

Shanvi reveals that the Geetha team was initially sceptical in approaching her because the film had three heroines. “In fact, there were heroines, who had said no to the project only for this reason. I was hesitant because of date issues, but never for the character. They trust me to carry this role,” she mentions.
Having completed a day’s shoot, the actor has 35 days to go.

