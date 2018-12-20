Home Entertainment Kannada

London scenes for Raju James Bond shot in the same location as Hollywood’s James Bond

Two songs and a scene for Deepak Maduvanahalli’s upcoming directorial, titled Raju James Bond, has been shot in London.

Gurunandan and Mrudula in a still from Raju James Bond.

By Express News Service

Two songs and a scene for Deepak Maduvanahalli’s upcoming directorial, titled Raju James Bond, has been shot in London. The songs have been choreographed by Murali Master. One track for the Gurunandan-starrer was specially tuned to Hollywood’s James Bond theme. The team also made sure to touch upon some locations where the James Bond series was shot. “We managed to shoot a scene on the bridge where James Bond’s Casino Royale was shot. We did another inside the London Eye cubicle,” reveals Maduvanahalli.

Manohar Joshi and Deepak Maduvanahalli

Back from London, the team shared a couple of pictures of Gurunandan and Mrudula on sets. Initially, the schedule was planned for 10 days, but the crew had to extend it by two more weeks due to extreme weather conditions. “However we managed to shoot the required scenes. This was thanks to producer Manjunath Vikswkarma and Kiran Bharthur, who understood the whole situation and made sure that we don’t compromise on the quality,”  says Maduvanahalli.

The film’s music score has been provided by J Anoop Seelin while Manohar Joshi is in charge of the cinematography. Raju James Bond’s final schedule will start from January 10, where two songs and some talkie portions will be shot.

