Prem’s next after 'The Villain' will be a musical love story

Prem plans to make an official announcement after the New Year.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Director Prem

By Express News Service

Ater The Villain, Prem has picked up romance as subject for his next film. The director, currently penning a script, which he reveals will be a musical love story, says, “I will be out of contact for a few days as I will be busy in moulding the script of my next film. After I come back, I will start with the songs,” says Prem, who is launching his wife Rakshita’s brother, Abhishek Rao through this film. “This is based on a true love story, which strikes an emotional chord. I do not want to reveal where and how this subject influenced me, nor do I want to mention the couple’s names. All I would want to say is they are based out of Karnataka,” he says.

Abhishek, who got trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, for a year, is currently getting trained in dance and fights. Prem plans to make an official announcement after the New Year. “We are also planning a photoshoot with Abhishek. We also have plans to launch the title on Valentine’s Day, all of whose details will be told after the New Year,” says Prem, who has decided to produce the film under their home banner-Rakshita Film Factory.

Nidhi and Sudharani

While Prem plans to make an official announcement in 2019, rumour has it that Sudharani’s daughter Nidhi will be launched along with Abhishek, but Prem denies this. “I have not even approached Sudharani nor her daughter, and I have no idea where this news is coming from. Anyway, I want to thank the media for this idea. I shall now look into it. If she is good and ready to enter filmdom, I will surely consider our Kannada girl,” he says. He adds, "I have not approached Sudharani’s daughter for the role, but thanks for the idea."

