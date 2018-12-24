Yash's KGF mints gold, crosses 50-crore mark in 3 days

Home Entertainment Kannada

According to the latest buzz, the Prashanth Neel’s directorial is said to have made a gross collection of Rs 50 to Rs  55 crore in three days, just in India.

Published: 24th December 2018 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

KGF

Yash in 'KGF' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

The Yash starrer, KGF, is minting money by the minute, not only in Karnataka, but across India and abroad. According to the latest buzz, the Prashanth Neel’s directorial is said to have made a gross collection of Rs 50 to Rs  55 crore in three days, just in India. While the magnum opus showed a box office collection of Rs  18.1 crore on day one, the film saw a growth of Rs  19.20 crore in the second day, which totals up to Rs 37.21 crore. By Sunday, it was expected to crores the Rs  50 crore mark. The highest collection has been made in Kannada followed by Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. 

Big-budget KGF— has Bhuvan Gowda as DOP and Ravi Basrur scoring the music with art department taken care by Shivakumar— released last Friday in more than 1,800 theaters across India, and hit the screens along with SRK-starrer Bollywood film, Zero. In addition, around five films released in Tamil, including Dhanush-starrer Maari 2 and Seethakaathi starring Vijay Sethupathi. They were also two other Telugu releases. 

READ | 76-year-old woman from village goes the extra mile for KGF

In the US, the film has collected approximately. Rs 5 crore. While the film has also released in UK and Europe, but monetary details are yet to be received, according to the production house. Next week, the film will be released in Singapore, Malaysia and Dubai, discussions for which are on-going.  

I wanted a Kannada film to be the talk of India: Vijay Kiragandur

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films is on cloud nine at the moment. And naturally so. “I wanted a film made under Hombale Films to be the talk of India, My wish has come true. Every day the collection is going up. While it is doing well in Karnataka market from the first day, the Hindi version saw an improvement from day 2. It’s the same case with Tamil and Telugu. Going by the current scenario, it will only see an increase in other markets in the coming days,” says Vijay. 

READ | 'KGF - Chapter 1' film review: Introduces a new superhero

110 theatres release Kannada version of KGF outside Karnataka
While the local version of KGF released in 350-plus theatres across Karnataka, the Kannada version also released in 110 screens across India, including Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Pune. 

