Yash's KGF mints gold, crosses 50-crore mark in 3 days

The Yash starrer, KGF, is minting money by the minute, not only in Karnataka, but across India and abroad. According to the latest buzz, the Prashanth Neel’s directorial is said to have made a gross collection of Rs 50 to Rs 55 crore in three days, just in India. While the magnum opus showed a box office collection of Rs 18.1 crore on day one, the film saw a growth of Rs 19.20 crore in the second day, which totals up to Rs 37.21 crore. By Sunday, it was expected to crores the Rs 50 crore mark. The highest collection has been made in Kannada followed by Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Big-budget KGF— has Bhuvan Gowda as DOP and Ravi Basrur scoring the music with art department taken care by Shivakumar— released last Friday in more than 1,800 theaters across India, and hit the screens along with SRK-starrer Bollywood film, Zero. In addition, around five films released in Tamil, including Dhanush-starrer Maari 2 and Seethakaathi starring Vijay Sethupathi. They were also two other Telugu releases.

In the US, the film has collected approximately. Rs 5 crore. While the film has also released in UK and Europe, but monetary details are yet to be received, according to the production house. Next week, the film will be released in Singapore, Malaysia and Dubai, discussions for which are on-going.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films is on cloud nine at the moment. And naturally so. “I wanted a film made under Hombale Films to be the talk of India, My wish has come true. Every day the collection is going up. While it is doing well in Karnataka market from the first day, the Hindi version saw an improvement from day 2. It’s the same case with Tamil and Telugu. Going by the current scenario, it will only see an increase in other markets in the coming days,” says Vijay.

110 theatres release Kannada version of KGF outside Karnataka

While the local version of KGF released in 350-plus theatres across Karnataka, the Kannada version also released in 110 screens across India, including Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Pune.