'Aa Dinagalu' director to get back to writing an underworld subject

Will it be a sequel to Aa Dinagalu, and he says that it is still in the initial stages.

K M Chaitanya

Director Chaitanya’s last film was Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Amma I Love You. So what’s his next move? “I am penning the story for an underworld subject, which will roll sometime in April 2019,” says Chaitanya who has picked up a subject after Aa Dinagalu, a film with which he shot to limelight. After 19 years, this is the first time I am repeating the same genre. Anyway, I have explored almost all the genres — gangster, horror, comedy, thriller,” he says. 

Will it be a sequel to Aa Dinagalu, and he says that it is still in the initial stages. He hints that the material he has for the subject can make it a two-part one. “I can easily see two films. I’m yet to decide. This is just a thought at present. I don’t want to get too ambitious. Let me finish writing, and then I’ll take a call,” says Chaitanya, whose story includes several true life incidents.  

“But the subject will see fictional characters,” he adds. The director has found a couple of producers, who are ready to back the project. He is yet to zero-in on the producer. 

